Last weekend hundreds of people came out in my little town to protest the tragic death of George Floyd. This protest took place less than three miles from my house. Want to know how I found out about it? Well, because it was perfectly peaceful and didn’t involve firebombs and rioting, I found out about it four days later in my local paper.

Hundreds came out in my little town! Hundreds. It was mostly students from the Alma Mater I dropped out of, but still… Hundreds! And not a peep of unrest. Just Americans being Americans.

You see, that’s how we roll out here in Rural America. While the stupid Democrats who vote for Democrats stress and worry about another round of looting and burning this weekend in their Democrat-run cities, all I’m worried about is the weather. I got grass to cut … on my tractor mower … the one with the bourgeois cup holder.

If Democrats want to riot in Democrat-run cities, what the hell do I care? How does this affect me? I’m not responsible for it. I didn’t vote for it. Hell, if it weren’t for my job, I’d hardly be paying attention.

Blue on blue violence is not my problem. The left eating itself is not my problem. In fact, the only feeling all this mayhem emits from me — and I’m not terribly proud of this — is a twinge of smug satisfaction in the form of Toldjaso.

The moment Barack Obama embraced and legitimized the left-wing terrorists in Occupy Wall Street (that have now morphed into Antifa and Black Lives Matter), I toldjaso. The moment Obama and the corporate media embraced the Trayvon Martin, Hands Up, Don’t Shoot, and Baltimore hoaxes, I toldjaso. I saw the writing on the wall and got the hell out of Los Angeles in 2011.

The left is eating itself.

Watching conservatives stress over this baffles me.

As the meme goes Let them fight.

I can understand the stress if you’re a Republican living in a Democrat-run city, but you need to get out. It’s just that simple… You need to get out. Unfortunately, things are going to get a lot worse before they get better — but they will get better, just like things got better after all the unrest of the 60s.

Eventually, even Democrats will sue for peace by voting for a Rudy Giuliani, because all this baloney about social justice is just the Democrat Party reverting to the soft-on-crime party that imploded in 1972.

Relax.

Sit back.

You get what you vote for and Democrats voted for this.

Sorry, but it’s a waste of time to care about people more than they care about themselves.

I’m certainly not happy about what’s happening. It just it what it is. So…

Let them fight.

It gets better…

As though my Toldjaso Cup has not runneth over enough already these past ten days, the New York Times is embroiled in a civil war. On Thursday, a fight broke out between the aging liberals and the young fascists, and the fascists won — the blacklisters won.

Let them fight.

What the hell do I care if the New York Times blacklists opinion? I haven’t been a serious consumer of the Times in over a decade. There’s a ton of alternate media out there, tons of places for Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) to publish an op-ed.

This isn’t the end of the world. This isn’t the end of free speech. This is one more step in the total disintegration of a far-left news outlet, and that pleases me to no end.

This is not just happening at the Times. It’s also happening at *teehee* the far-left Variety, where the left ate its own editor-in-chief, Claudia Eller. You’re gunna love why… Her groveling We’re Not Diverse Enough confession was not groveling enough.

Fourteen months ago, Eller was accepting awards from something called the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association, and today she got cancelled by her own.

Last night, while the monsters Eller helped create ran around the Twitters with her head on pig pole, I was LOL’n watching my Jeffersons DVDs.

The left eating itself is not my problem.

Over the past few days, the left just canceled the very face of the most left-wing television show of the last 20 years, Glee. To be honest, I took no pleasure in watching her get picked apart in front of the whole world. It was beyond revolting. Still…

Let them fight.

And now we’ve arrived at Defund the police!

Oh, yes, please do…

Please do defund the police in Democrat-run cities…

This I gotta see.

Good people need to get out of the cities.

All of us need to get out of the left’s way.

Regardless of what the media are trying to portray it as, this is nothing close to a nationwide movement or revolution. Rather, it’s a bubbled temper tantrum unfurling in a few dozen deep blue bubbles.

Let them fight.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.