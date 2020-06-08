Live Updates*** George Floyd Protests Continue

George Floyd protests continue on Monday.

7:30 PM:

NEW: DC Council members to hold an emergency legislative meeting on Tuesday to discuss the proposal on police reform. https://t.co/HDt46SIZcc — Annie Yu (@AnnieYuTV) June 8, 2020

7:25 PM: Montana tells CNN that he hopes police reforms are “done in a thoughtful enough way that defunding the police we don’t create a vacuum where the rioting can happen again. The police let our city burn once. We don’t need to remove them entirely so it can happen again. I assume that is part of the plan but assumptions can get you in trouble.”

After Chris Montana's Minneapolis distillery was set on fire during protests, he responded by helping his community. Here, he shares his candid thoughts. https://t.co/0zKtyDYtxA via @HuffPostLife — Business Take (@BusinessTake) June 8, 2020

7:15 PM:

During last week's mass arrest of peaceful protesters in the Bronx, the NYPD detained at least 11 legal observers — an act "targeted harassment" that was unprecedented and deliberate, according to longtime attorneys. Here's new video of one such arrest https://t.co/QgffBt7Nb2 pic.twitter.com/l3HDBbwYSB — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) June 8, 2020

Here is a link to the full letter: https://t.co/V6c4S2wjve The letter also follows below in .JPG form. pic.twitter.com/a0tYus0s33 — Gideon Orion Oliver (@gideonoliver) June 8, 2020

7:10 PM:

Probably close to a thousand protesters are marching from Washington Square Park to Gracie Mansion. Stopped at 5th and 14th, kneeling as guitarist plays/sings Knocking On Heaven’s Door. #nycprotests pic.twitter.com/glqlknIWrd — Jake Seiner (@Jake_Seiner) June 8, 2020

Seeing far fewer police officers at today’s protest than last week. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/x7BvcuaS5C — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) June 8, 2020

7:07 PM:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren told me of defund police talk: “That’s not the term I would use. But I think it’s important for all of us to listen to the pain and lived experiences of the people who are protesting who have created a movement for real change.“ https://t.co/w2XrokogcZ — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 8, 2020

7:05 PM:

#Contd #Update: School board members who support removing armed police from county schools say money used for police would go to social workers/mental health professionals and academic reading interventions for @pgcps. — Tracee Wilkins (@TraceeWilkins) June 8, 2020

6:59 PM:

.@JoeBiden told @NorahODonnell that he doesn't support defunding the police. "I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness," he said. — Sarah Mucha CNN (@sarahmucha) June 8, 2020

Trump: "There won't be defunding, there won't be dismantling of our police" … "I say 99.9, but let's go with 99% of them are great great people." pic.twitter.com/fzeet2KexD — The Recount (@therecount) June 8, 2020

AG Bill Barr confirmed on Fox News that the Secret Service recommended Trump go down to the White House bunker last week during tense protests outside the White House, contradicting Trump's claim he'd only gone down to the bunker to "inspect" the facility.https://t.co/c0guer5mMI — Axios (@axios) June 8, 2020

NOW: Protesters now meeting at D.C. Superior Courthouse. They’ll then march to the White House. pic.twitter.com/xZkV3qvEVz — Anna-Lysa Gayle (@AnnaLysaGayle) June 8, 2020

.@JoeBiden also met today in Houston with Gianna Floyd, George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, and her mother Roxie Washington, per pictures posted on Instagram by her attorney @chrisstewartesq pic.twitter.com/MtYyxBAbG8 — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) June 8, 2020

🚨BREAKING: LA City Attorney Mike Feuer establishing model to deepen understanding among protesters, law enforcement and other community stakeholdershttps://t.co/xdwiziv1lG #GeorgeFloydProtests #LosAngeles — LA City Attorney (@CityAttorneyLA) June 8, 2020

The City Attorney’s Office announced the following approach: Recognizing the profound value of peaceful protest, City Attorney Mike Feuer’s Office historically has offered non-punitive, non-judicial resolutions to individuals whose only violation at a protest is a failure to disperse/failure to follow a lawful order, unless specific circumstances dictate otherwise. This approach both promotes First Amendment values and personal accountability. Our Office will develop a version of this approach for all violations that do not involve violence, looting or vandalism arising from the recent protests, tailored to the issues at stake today. This approach will incorporate principles of restorative justice reflected in our Office’s Community Justice Initiative, and allow for a non-punitive (financial or otherwise) resolution of these matters, outside of the courts. Specifically, our Office will be creating opportunities for violators to participate in an exchange of ideas and perspectives–as well as a discussion of tangible steps that can be taken by individuals, communities, law enforcement and our office–to address issues relevant to these protests. We want to provide the opportunity for all to express candid views, listen and learn–fundamental tenets of the First Amendment. Toward this end, we will be developing a menu of programs employing different formats, focusing the curricula on the relationship between the community and law enforcement, including bringing members of each together to directly share their experiences and views. We also hope to facilitate listening and learning that goes even further, as the underlying issues of racial inequality, bias and abuse widely impact many aspects of our society. In the next couple months, we will work with members of the community, our criminal justice and law enforcement partners, and experts in facilitation to develop alternative models that reflect this basic paradigm. We expect to begin implementing this approach later this summer. Our hope is that this restorative justice approach will be an ingredient in deepening the mutual empathy, understanding and respect that our City needs–perhaps serving as a model for other jurisdictions as well.

Stay in the streets. It’s working ⬇️ https://t.co/XoDiQ0dLJK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 8, 2020

Thousands of people are paying their respects to George Floyd at a viewing of his body at a church in Houston, where he spent most of his life. Mourners include some people who drove for hours from out of state. https://t.co/3N6ZgsjcOF — The Associated Press (@AP) June 8, 2020

All of Washington Square Park taking a knee @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/4pgwHEftR8 — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) June 8, 2020

It looks like #BLM protesters demanding change may get it. Lawmakers are proposing police reforms in DC, Maryland and Virginia — and in Congress. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/plSI9xmwHP — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) June 8, 2020

Review of @wusa9 video shows most police officers wearing gas masks minutes after #BlackLivesMatter #WashingtonDC protesters and our crew hit with tear gas along 17th between H & Penn Ave. We picked up OC & CS canisters minutes after 1st pic, and during 2nd pic. pic.twitter.com/pK0mw2YhrF — Nathan Baca (@NathanBacaTV) June 8, 2020

Portland Police Chief Jami Resch has resigned, effective immediately. (This story will be updated.)https://t.co/j7wcSXneJm — Portland Mercury 🗞 (@portlandmercury) June 8, 2020

The following resolution was unanimously passed by the Council of the Writers Guild of America, East calling on the @AFLCIO to disaffiliate with the International Union of Police Associations (IUPA). pic.twitter.com/cqB4Su5yMb — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) June 8, 2020

"as a union that proudly represents law enforcement officers, we commit to being part of the solution… As a union, we have a responsibility to fight racial injustice head on – inside our union and outside of it." https://t.co/wuq38DZPJ2 @AFGENational — Josh Eidelson (@josheidelson) June 8, 2020

I want to thank the leaders & members of @WGAEast for making it clear who we are as a labor movement. I am 10 min away from the AFL-CIO building that now sits on Black Lives Matter Plaza. I now go with the strength of knowledge our movement is demanding we live our principles #1u https://t.co/gJqmb0s9j0 — Sara Nelson (@FlyingWithSara) June 8, 2020

Derek Chauvin's bail set at $1.25M in first court appearance in George Floyd death https://t.co/nEXUTMfkAE via @nbcnews — Doug Wolfe – WAND TV (@WANDTVDoug) June 8, 2020

NEW: US Army is considering renaming bases named after Confederate leaders https://t.co/tbSzYzc9dD pic.twitter.com/CDzb9b7ewa — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 8, 2020

If trump truly wanted to fight domestic terrorism, he would focus his efforts on dangerous domestic extremists like this. Rightwing terrorist groups like the KKK are organized, growing, and painfully real. https://t.co/jXQhYFdrY6 — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) June 8, 2020