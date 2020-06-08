The vast majority of Arizonans approve of Gov. Doug Ducey’s (R) prompt decision to order a statewide curfew to curb violent protests as many remain concerned over demonstrations, an Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll released this week revealed.

The poll found that the majority of Arizonans approved of his actions, with 42 percent “strongly” approving of the curfew and 30 percent “somewhat” approving, for a 72 percent approval, total. While a higher percentage of Republicans expressed agreement, 85 percent, the curfew also won over a majority of Democrats and independents — 64 percent and 60 percent, respectively.

“The curfew’s popularity cuts across political parties and gender,” OHPI Chief of Research Mike Noble said in a release detailing the poll’s findings. “Rarely has any state policy been as popular as Ducey’s 8 p.m. curfew.”

They survey was taken in the midst of the curfew, June 2-3, among 600 respondents, most of whom, 60 percent, indicated that they were “moderately or extremely concerned about the demonstrations” in their state. Overall, 62 remain “more” concerned, while 24 percent remain “less” concerned.

The margin of error is +/- 4 percent.

“Gov. Ducey has the clear backing of Arizonans as protests and unrest continues,” Noble said. “Voters clearly appreciated the quick action.”

Ducey took action as protests around the country began to turn violent — descending into assaults, vandalism, arson, and looting — and imposed a statewide curfew 8:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m. on May 31:

NOTICE: At the request of local leaders and in coordination with state and local law enforcement, I’m issuing a statewide Declaration of Emergency, with a curfew in place starting at 8:00 p.m. tonight and effective for one week. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 31, 2020

As Breitbart News reported:

The three DACA illegal aliens were among more than 200 people arrested in Phoenix riots in recent days as protests over the death of George Floyd leave American cities wrecked and looted. Those arrested in the Phoenix riots have been charged with rioting, violating curfew, disorderly conduct, and unlawful assembly.

The order expired 5 a.m. Monday.