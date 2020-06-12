PHOTOS: Seattle ‘Autonomous Zone’ Has a Border Wall, Conducts ‘Deportations’

SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 10: A barricade is seen at an entrance to the so-called "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" on June 10, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. The zone includes the blocks surrounding the Seattle Police Departments East Precinct, which was the site of violent clashes with Black Lives Matter protesters, …
(David Ryder/Getty Images)
Seattle, Washington’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) — formed by anarchists, Antifa members, and Black Lives Matter activists — has set up a border wall surrounding its perimeters and is seemingly conducting ‘deportations’.

CHAZ, a six-square block autonomous zone, has clear and precise borders made up of mostly vehicle barriers and various forms of fencing.

Photos from CHAZ show the border controls:

A sign is seen on a barrier at an entrance to the so-called “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” on June 10, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (David Ryder/Getty Images)

Barriers are seen on a street leading to the Seattle Police Departments East Precinct on June 9, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (David Ryder/Getty Images)

A protester uses a scope on top of a barricade to look for police approaching the newly created Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle, Washington on June 11, 2020. (JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)

People peer through a barrier with their dog at an entrance to the so-called “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” on June 10, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (David Ryder/Getty Images)

An acronym for “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” is seen painted on the street near the Seattle Police Departments East Precinct on June 9, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (David Ryder/Getty Images)

A barricade is seen at an entrance to the so-called “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” on June 10, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (David Ryder/Getty Images)

Likewise, CHAZ occupants have seemingly conducted at least one deportation.

On Thursday, reporter Julio Rosas captured a moment where CHAZ occupants kicked out a man who said he was a pro-life activist and had been live-streaming from inside the autonomous zone.

The man was taunted by a mob as he was kicked out. The process was far less technical and impartial than the deportation process of the United States federal government.

As Breitbart News has noted, despite left-wing opposition to border walls and border controls, homes owned by Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Cuomo, and Bill Gates are surrounded by fences, walls, and sometimes 20-foot high barriers.

Similarly, countries like Israel, Hungary, Bulgaria, Australia, and Slovenia have proven the effectiveness of implementing strict border controls and erecting border walls to drastically reduce illegal immigration.

