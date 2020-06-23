BHAZ to National Guard: ‘All Your Ancestors Are in Hell’

Protesters took to the streets of Washington, D.C., Monday night as they attempted to establish the “Black House Autonomous Zone” (BHAZ) and harassed National Guard officers who were on the scene.

“All your ancestors are in hell anyway,” said an individual with a megaphone. “You think people can own people and beat them and rape them and sodomize them and they all go on to some better place? Fuck no.”

“All your ancestors are in hell,” she added, as Breitbart News filmed the encounter. “You ain’t got no one to talk to.”

Another individual who spoke through a megaphone insisted she was not “afraid” of the officers. “We’re not afraid of you,” she said. “We have nothing to lose.”

Another group of protesters who were in attendance targeted a black, female officer and claimed her ancestors are “upset with her.”

“You want a mask? OK, she don’t want a mask,” said one female in regards to the officer as the man in attendance with her began berating the officer.

“Her ancestors are upset with her,” said the man. “She needs to work through the trauma that has her out here. The internalized trauma.”

“You know, your ancestors gotta be upset with you right now,” he added.