Harvard-Harris Poll: 72% of Registered Voters Oppose Defunding Police

police forces
Michael Descharles via Unsplash
Kristina Wong

An overwhelming 72 percent of registered voters do not support defunding police, according to poll results published Tuesday.

The Harvard-Harris poll showed only 28 percent of registered voters surveyed said they support defunding the police.

The poll, of 1,886 registered voters, also showed the majority — 64 percent — think most police operate fairly and according to the rules, versus 36 percent that do not.

The majority also thinks police funding should stay the same or be increased — 74 percent, versus 26 percent who believe it should be decreased.

The poll comes as protesters across the nation have been demanding for the police to be defunded, as well as some Democrat lawmakers, too.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) have been calling for defunding the police:

Ocasi0-Cortez has long demanded defunding the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and some groups who support defunding ICE are now calling for defunding the police.

Protesters in Washington, DC, painted “defund the police” in the newly named Black Lives Matter Plaza in front of the White House, and in Seattle, set up a so-called “autonomous zone” named “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest,” or “CHOP.”

The CHOP has suffered four shootings since Sunday, including one death.

 

