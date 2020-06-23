Harvard-Harris Poll: 72% of Registered Voters Oppose Defunding Police

An overwhelming 72 percent of registered voters do not support defunding police, according to poll results published Tuesday.

The Harvard-Harris poll showed only 28 percent of registered voters surveyed said they support defunding the police.

The poll, of 1,886 registered voters, also showed the majority — 64 percent — think most police operate fairly and according to the rules, versus 36 percent that do not.

The majority also thinks police funding should stay the same or be increased — 74 percent, versus 26 percent who believe it should be decreased.

The poll comes as protesters across the nation have been demanding for the police to be defunded, as well as some Democrat lawmakers, too.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) have been calling for defunding the police:

“Defund” means that Black & Brown communities are asking for the same budget priorities that White communities have already created for themselves: schooling > police,etc. People asked in other ways, but were always told “No, how do you pay for it?” So they found the line item. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 9, 2020

The "defund the police" movement, is one of reimagining the current police system to build an entity that does not violate us, while relocating funds to invest in community services. Let’s be clear, the people who now oppose this, have always opposed calls for systematic change. https://t.co/SEh97GS9hg — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 9, 2020

Ocasi0-Cortez has long demanded defunding the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and some groups who support defunding ICE are now calling for defunding the police.

Protesters in Washington, DC, painted “defund the police” in the newly named Black Lives Matter Plaza in front of the White House, and in Seattle, set up a so-called “autonomous zone” named “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest,” or “CHOP.”

The CHOP has suffered four shootings since Sunday, including one death.

There's been ANOTHER shooting around Seattle's CHOP protest zone. To summarize:

• Saturday: 19-year-old shot / dead

• Saturday: 33-year-old shot / critical condition

• Sunday: 17-year-old shot / released from hospital

• Tuesday: Man shot / in hospitalhttps://t.co/13h5LhYB6e — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) June 23, 2020

