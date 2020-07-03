Joe Biden: ‘I’m Joe Biden’s Husband, Joe Biden’

Joe Biden appeared to suffer another mental malfunction on Friday when he referred to himself as “Joe Biden’s husband.”

The presumptive Democrat nominee for president was speaking to the National Education Association annual conference, and union president Lily Eskelsen Garcia touted Jill Biden’s membership in the largely compulsory organization.

She then introduced Biden, who said, “I’m Joe Biden’s Husband, Joe Biden.”

He didn’t correct himself and launched into his remarks.

Watch:

“I’m Joe Biden’s husband. Joe Biden.” – Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/bqGYJAnWVY — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) July 3, 2020

Biden has sought to charm audiences by introducing himself as “Jill Biden’s husband” routinely in the past.

