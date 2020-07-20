Rolling Stone Writer: Cancel ‘Pro-Life’ Label, Promotes ‘Racism’

Rolling Stone senior writer Jamil Smith is calling for the term “pro-life” to be “retired” because, he claims, it is “used in the service of not just misogyny but also racism.”

This point cannot be emphasized enough, or too often. The moniker “pro-life,” so often used in the service of not just misogyny but also racism, should be retired right along with Aunt Jemima and the “Redskins” team name. https://t.co/jvnX3nAbuT — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) July 15, 2020

Jamil Smith had replied to a post by Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, a leftwing minister and political activist.

“Ironically, the governors most willing to watch their citizens die are the ones who have used ‘pro-life’ rhetoric to compel people of faith to support the narrow interests of corporate greed & white political power,” Barber tweeted. “COVID has revealed how the ‘pro-life’ movement is killing us.”

Smith called for the term “pro-life” to be cancelled just as “Aunt Jemima and the ‘Redskins’ team name.”

In June, however, black street preacher Edmee Chavannes confronted Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters inside what was formerly called the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle, shouting that it is not the police, but Planned Parenthood, that is the number one killer of the black community.

“Why don’t I see my brothers and my sisters outside Planned Parenthood?” Chavannes asked of the BLM protesters. “The number one killer of the black population is Planned Parenthood!”

“Where you all at?” she shouted. “We need you there!”

The BLM protesters attempted to drown her out with megaphones as they shouted, “Police brutality!”

One of the protesters called Chavannes a “coon,” which was once a racial slur but is now used by some blacks to label other blacks they perceive as defending white racism.

Chavannes told the demonstrators, “I don’t wanna hear it unless I see you in front of a Planned Parenthood!”