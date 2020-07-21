Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has asked the Department of Health to investigate following emerging reports of individuals receiving positive test results for the Chinese coronavirus, despite never taking the test.

“For that to come back positive, when there was no specimen submitted, is problematic, so I’ve heard it enough to be concerned about it,” DeSantis said this week.

“I asked the Department of Health to look at that, because I heard it too. If you can give us, if people that have told you that are willing to provide their name, we’re interested in investigating this because it’s ridiculous,” he continued.

Local news outlets, including Fox 35 News and Fox 4, have reported receiving mounting reports of this phenomenon.

“How does someone test positive for coronavirus if they have never been tested? Reports of this happening have been pouring into FOX 35 News since we began investigating COVID-19 data,” Fox 35 News reported, noting that people claimed they left the premises prior to getting tested. Despite that, they later received positive test results.

Fox 4 also reported:

Fox 4 has also received reports of this happening. People have said they submitted their contact information at a COVID-19 testing site, but after seeing how long the line was, they decided not to wait an hour or more to get the test. Nevertheless, a few days later, they got an email or a phone call telling them that they tested positive.