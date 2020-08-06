CatholicVote Calls on Joe Biden to Condemn Attacks on Sacred Symbols

“Catholic churches across America are literally burning, and Joe Biden has said nothing,” CatholicVote President Brian Burch said, adding:

Leading members of the Democratic Party have fueled a climate of hate against Catholics, and these attacks have now led to acts of vandalism and violence. These attacks on the Church raise serious questions about the commitment of Joe Biden, a self-professed Catholic, to stand up to the rising climate of anti-Catholicism across the country.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) recently criticized a statue of Father Damien in the Capitol.

“Even when we select figures to tell the stories of colonized places, it is the colonizers and settlers whose stories are told—and virtually no one else,” she said of the Catholic priest who moved to Hawaii in the 19th Century to minister to lepers.

“This is what patriarchy and white supremacist culture looks like!” Ocasio-Cortez went on.

“It’s not radical or crazy to understand the influence white supremacist culture has historically had in our overall culture and how it impacts the present day.”

CatholicVote noted targeting of other faith symbols, including Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Weymouth, MA, which was attacked this week with a Molotov cocktail.

The group said it was the sixth attack on a Catholic church this year in Massachusetts alone.

It also said there were over a dozen attacks on Catholic churches and statues in just one week last month.

In California several statues of St. Junipero Serra, an 18th century Spanish missionary, were pulled down by agitators.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who regularly brandishes her Catholic beliefs, was “indifferent” to the desecration of one such statue in her San Francisco district, The Federalist reported.