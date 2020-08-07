The sister of Kevin “John” Ruska Jr. is expressing outrage that the women who killed him has been released from a California prison after serving only 19 years of an 84-years-to-life sentence as part of a widespread release of inmates, blamed on the coronavirus.

“He was only 23 at the time so she was in jail less time than he was alive and that is appalling to me,” Dena Love, sister of the victim, said in an article from KRON in San Francisco about the release of Terebea Williams.

“My brother’s safety was not of any concern to her when she kidnapped him and brutally tortured and murdered him,” Love said.

“So far more than 11,000 inmates have been released early to curb the spread of COVID-19 and another 6,500 are being considered for early release,” KRON reported.

James King, a prison reform activist, defended the release of a convicted murderer.

“We drastically need to bring down the population in an urgent manner as we can safely,” prison reform advocate James King said in the KRON report. “The fact that a person committed a violent act 25 years ago doesn’t mean they are violent today.”

Fox News in Sacramento reported on the horrific crime that took place in 1998:

Former Yolo County Chief Deputy District Attorney Ann Hurd remembers the case vividly. She said Ruska picked up 44-year-old Terebea Williams to take her to work in the Tacoma, Washington, area. After a short argument, Williams forced Ruska into the trunk of the car and shot him. Hurd said Williams then drove hundreds of miles to Davis and bound Ruska to a chair in a motel, leaving him for dead.

Love, meanwhile, said state officials “should be ashamed of themselves.”

“It’s like losing my brother all over again,” Love said.

