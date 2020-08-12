Kamala Harris Quit Presidential Campaign Before Primary Voting Even Started

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday selected Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate, rewarding a person who ran one of the most expensive and least effective campaigns in the 2020 Democrat primary.

Harris spent $39.7 million on her campaign and dropped out in December, despite “fucking moving to Iowa” in September as a final effort to spark energy for her campaign.

She ended her push with about three percent support in the Iowa polls but dropped out before the caucuses began in February.

Harris debuted her campaign in February 2019 with 12 percent support in national polls of Democrat voters after a campaign rollout that earned some healthy media buzz. After attacking Joe Biden at the debates, she jumped to 15 percent in July in national polls of Democrat voters but sank back to single digits by August. She was at 3 percent support in December.

Democrats never found out whether any voters supported her, and she earned zero delegates while showing utter contempt for the Oval Office incumbent.

President Donald Trump routinely refers to Biden as “one percent Joe,” reminding voters that the failed presidential candidate never got more than one percent support in the state of Iowa until President Barack Obama “took him off the trash heap” by selecting him as vice president.

In a similar way, Biden has elevated Harris, a product of mostly media hype and expensive consultants who never inspired a political movement outside of her home state of California and the Washington, DC, beltway.

Trump said he was “a little surprised” that Biden chose Harris, as she did so poorly in the primaries.

“She did very, very poorly in the primaries, as you know. She was expected to do well, and she was — she ended up at right around 2 percent, and spent a lot of money,” he said at a White House press conference, reacting to Biden’s choice.

On Wednesday, Trump again pointed to her lackluster presidential campaign.

“Kamala Harris started strong in the Democrat Primaries, and finished weak, ultimately fleeing the race with almost zero support,” he wrote on Twitter. “That’s the kind of opponent everyone dreams of!”