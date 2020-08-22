An innocent bystander is paralyzed and may never walk again after being struck by a stray bullet Wednesday during a New York City shooting in broad daylight.

The Daily Mail reports that 33-year-old Sam Metcalfe was shot and is paralyzed as a result.

Metcalfe was not the the intended target, and he was only out near the street because he wanted to hold an umbrella for his wife, Sabrina. Gunfire erupted as Metcalfe and Sabrina walked across the street, leaving him with one kidney so damaged that it had to be removed.

The New York Post quoted Metcalfe’s sister in law, Krista Zigorski, saying, “Almost immediately, [he] couldn’t feel his legs. We now know that the bullet hit his kidney and stopped when it hit his spine.”

Zigorski has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Metcalf’s medical treatment.

The intended target in the shooting, 18-year-old Malcolm Amede, was struck by at least two bullets and killed.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City has witnessed surging gun violence this year, with over 50 shot, seven fatally, between last Thursday and the end of Sunday in the city.

