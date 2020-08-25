Watch: Kenosha Rioters Attack Man Defending Charitable Association

A video published to social media on Tuesday appears to show Black Lives Matter (BLM) rioters attacking a man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as he tried to defend a charitable association with a fire extinguisher.

“Looters assault an older business owner trying to defend his business in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 24, 2020,” read the caption of the video posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

In the video, the man can be seen at the entrance to Danish Brotherhood Lodge 14 — a charitable society that was set on fire by rioters on Monday — with a fire extinguisher, which he then uses to spray at rioters in an attempt to drive them away from the building.

Watch below:

Looters assault an older business owner trying to defend his business in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 24, 2020. pic.twitter.com/LdlLnOpvfJ — After Action Report (@after_theaction) August 25, 2020

The Danish Brotherhood Lodge can be identified by the archway of the building in the video, which matches photos of the lodge on Google.

“Dude I’m gonna help this guy, I don’t give a fuck if I get beat up,” says the individual who is records the incident.

As the man sprays rioters — who are actively looting — with the fire extinguisher, he is then punched in the head from behind from another individual, causing him to fall to the ground, bleeding from the head.

In the next clip, it appears that Good Samaritans have arrived on the scene to assist the man while a crowd has formed around them.

“We are trying to protect ourselves,” argues one apparent Black Lives Matter protester in the video, as the Good Samaritans assists the injured man.

“You don’t understand what terrifies these black men out here, they not making it home to their families,” the protester adds. “Understand, respect, how about that? It’s called respect.”

During the last few days, rioters have taken to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where they looted the city’s businesses as gunshots rang out across the city. Rioters also shot industrial-strength fireworks and hurled dozens of bottles and other objects at National Guard troops who were stationed in front of a courthouse.

The violence that ensued across Kenosha was triggered by an incident on Sunday in which police officers shot a black man seven times from behind as he allegedly refused a lawful order to stop and allegedly attempted to gain entry to a vehicle.

Breitbart News has reached out to the Danish Brotherhood Lodge 14 for comment.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.

Photo: Arson in Kenosha (Getty, file)