6 Shot, 2 Fatally, in Mayor de Blasio’s New York City

Six people were shot, two fatally, Tuesday into Wednesday across Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City.

The New York Post reports a 30-year-old man was inside his car at “East 108th Street and Farragut Road” Tuesday when another car pulled up around 7:30 p.m. and an occupant of that second vehicle opened fire. The 30-year-old was struck in the head, transported to a hospital, where he is stable.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the torso Tuesday at 10:45 p.m. while standing in an apartment building courtyard. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

A 41-year-old man “on Avenue D near New York Avenue in East Flatbush” was shot in the neck and arm about 1 a.m. Wednesday. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead as well.

The fatal and non-fatal shootings Tuesday-Wednesday follow a Monday on which seven shootings left 11 victims. And they follow a weekend which witnessed over 40 shot, five fatally, in de Blasio’s NYC.

It is all part of a longer-term pattern of rising violence set against a backdrop of decreased police funding:

CBS New York reported the weekend incidents included shootings on a basketball court, which is located in a park setting frequented by kids.

Breitbart News reported an innocent bystander was shot and paralyzed in a Brooklyn shooting that occurred Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in broad daylight. The bystander, Sam Metcalfe, was walking with his wife to get toothpaste so he could hold the umbrella for her in the rain. Shots rang out during the walk and Metcalfe went down.

The New York Post quoted Metcalfe’s sister in law, Krista Zigorski, saying, “Almost immediately, [he] couldn’t feel his legs. We now know that the bullet hit his kidney and stopped when it hit his spine.”

