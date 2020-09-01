Portland rioters late Monday evening set fire to a minority-owned dental office in Mayor Ted Wheeler’s condo building, which allegedly has children living inside, according to videos posted on social media.

Rioters broke into the Pearl District Dental office building on the ground floor and started a fire inside, according to a video posted by the New York Times‘ Mike Baker.

A voice could be heard yelling, “There’s f**king kids in the building! What the f**k?!”

Far left extremists attack an occupied apartment building in Portland and set a fire inside. There are kids living inside. pic.twitter.com/OfASXps04p — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 1, 2020

Rioters began pulling out furniture from the dental office and burning it in the street.

#Portland: Rioters break into dentist office and burn furniture from inside of it in the street — TheScoop Independent Journalism (@TheScoopUSA) September 1, 2020

As the fire grew, drums could be heard being pounded and music played.

Baker tweeted: “Some in the crowd broke windows and someone appears to have lit off a firework in the building. Some protesters are upset about this, saying it endangers the people in the building and minority-owned businesses in the complex. Police are now coming.”

Some in the crowd broke windows and someone appears to have lit off a firework in the building. Some protesters are upset about this, saying it endangers the people in the building and minority-owned businesses in the complex. Police are now coming pic.twitter.com/zU6c8vuGrw — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) September 1, 2020

Police finally declared a riot after the dental office was set on fire, and began making arrests, according to journalist Andy Ngo:

Portland Police declare a riot after #antifa rioters break into a dentist office near @tedwheeler’s condo & set it on fire. Police finally rush in & make arrests. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/gLdRP47Kuy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 1, 2020

Monday night’s rioting marks nearly 100 days of violent protests in Portland. Wheeler has thus far refused federal help from President Donald Trump to quell the rioting and has blamed the violence on him.

On Saturday, a pro-Trump protester was shot and killed by a suspected Antifa member in Portland.

