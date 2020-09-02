Five suspected members of the El Salvadoran MS-13 Gang have been charged with murdering a 16-year-old girl in May in Baltimore County, Maryland.

The Baltimore County Sheriff’s Office alleges that 16-year-old Gabriela Alejandra Gonzalez Ardon was lured to the Loch Raven Reservoir by five MS-13 Gang members who suspected she had been in contact with a rival gang.

At that point, the gang members murdered Ardon and left her body nearby. Ardon’s body was discovered on May 29, and she was identified at a later date after having been missing from Nassau County, New York, since July 2019.

The gang members charged with first-degree murder include:

Jonathan Pesquera-Puerto, 19 years old

Edys Valenzuella-Rodriguez, 20 years old

Wualter Hernandez-Orellana, 19 years old

Asael Ezequie Gonzalez-Merlos, 16 years old

Wilson Art Constanza-Galdomez, 21 years old

The five charged were all already in police custody because of other crimes. All are now being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

In September 2019, seven MS-13 Gang members were charged with murdering 21-year-old Daniel Alejandro Alvarado Cuellar in Baltimore County. Six of those seven gang members charged are illegal aliens.

