During a round table discussion, PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor presented Kyle Rittenhouse’s actions as those of an armed man shooting unarmed protesters, when in reality at least two of the three protesters involved were armed.

Rittenhouse allegedly shot three people on the night of August 25, 2020, and WHIO reported that court records indicated at least two of them were armed.

Shots were first fired when Rittenhouse allegedly felt himself under attack, and allegedly shot 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum, killing him. In the lead up to the shooting, WHIO reported that Rosenbaum was allegedly following behind Rittenhouse and a nearby reporter, Richard McGinnis, claimed that Rosenbaum “was trying to get [Rittenhouse’s] gun.”

Rosenbaum is “seen throwing something at the fleeing gunman,” then shots rang out and Rosenbaum fell to the ground and died from his wounds.

Rittenhouse moved into the street where someone allegedly took at punch at him and he fell to the ground. While he was down, 26-year-old Anthony Huber allegedly approached Rittenhouse, swung a skateboard at him, and tried to take away his rifle.

Deputy Kenosha County District Attorney Carli McNeill said that Rittenhouse allegedly fired one round at Huber, who staggered back and succumbed to the gunshot injury.

A second protester, 26-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz, then allegedly moved toward Rittenhouse while holding a handgun in his right hand. Rittenhouse fired again, wounding the Grosskreutz in the right arm.

Despite the alleged presence of being armed with a skateboard and a gun explicitly in one example, PBS’s Alcindor claimed otherwise.

"What you see the president doing is doubling down and really going to this part of his base… that think that it's okay for a 17-year-old to shoot people in the street who are unarmed, who are at a protest…" – @Yamiche w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/k3raRKbEnP — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) September 1, 2020

