A witness who saw protesters trying to block access to a hospital treating two wounded Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies claims the protesters went so far as to try to enter the emergency room.

A priest interviewed by ABC 7 confirmed seeing the protesters attempt to enter the E.R., and he also claimed the protesters were saying “death to the police, kill the police.”

Breitbart News reported that the two deputies were ambushed and shot Saturday night.

L.A. County Sheriffs headquarters tweeted:

Update: One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Black Lives Matter protesters allegedly blocked the entrance to the hospital where the deputies were to be treated. The protesters allegedly chanted for the death of both officers.

Black Lives Matter activists confront law enforcement at Los Angeles hospital where wounded officers were taken after they were shot. "To their family: I hope they f**king die.”

pic.twitter.com/bPgatQZYRI — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 13, 2020

