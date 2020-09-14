WATCH — Black Lives Matter Rioters Smash County Vehicles in Lancaster: ‘You’re the Real KKK’

Black Lives Matter rioters in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, smashed county vehicles with bricks and referred to police as the “real KKK” following the police-involved shooting of a man who, as bodycam footage showed, chased a police officer with a knife.
Video shows demonstrators hurling bricks at a vehicle in Lancaster late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Police affirmed that demonstrators damaged a county vehicle parked in the front of the police station, as well as a county vehicle parked on W. Chestnut Street:

“Murderers,” one protester shouted, as another stated that police are the “real KKK”:

Footage also shows protesters committing acts of arson outside of the police station:

The riot followed the police-involved shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon after authorities responded to a domestic disturbance call. The caller told the operator that the suspect was “becoming aggressive” with his mother. Bodycam footage released by the Lancaster Bureau of Police shows the officer approaching the door and speaking to a woman before Ricardo Munoz, 27, made an appearance, charging at the officer with a knife in his right hand, prompting the officer to fire his weapon:

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office has opened an investigation of the incident.

