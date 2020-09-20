A 24-year-old Louisiana man was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from a loaded .25 caliber handgun police found “concealed in his rear end.”

The New York Post reports the man, Justin Savoie, was arrested in Golden Meadows, just north of New Orleans, on December 28, 2018. During a strip search following the arrest, police discovered Savoie had a handgun “concealed in his rear end.”

The pistol was “more than four inches long with a 2.5-inch barrel.”

New Orleans’ Fox 8 reported officers responded to reports of “suspicious activity” at a Golden Meadow home, where they discovered Savoie and a woman named Lori Dupuy.

Officers patted Savoie down and “a concealed handgun, marijuana and a pipe.” They discovered the .25 caliber hidden in his buttocks during a strip search later. While executing a search warrant for his truck they found “several more firearms and homemade suppressors.”

On Friday Savoie was given “a five-year suspended prison sentence,” three years probation, and 90 days in jail.

