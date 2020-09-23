Donald Trump Praying for Officers Shot in Louisville After Breonna Taylor Verdict

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he was praying for the two police officers who were shot during violent protests in reaction to the verdict regarding the death of Breonna Taylor.

“Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help.”

Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help. Spoke to @GovAndyBeshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020

Both officers were being treated in the hospital, Acting Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Robert Schroeder confirmed in a press conference on Wednesday night, and both were stable. One officer was currently undergoing surgery. The police also have one suspect in police custody.

Violent riots began across the country in reaction to the grand jury verdict, which did not charge police officers for the shooting death of Taylor.

The president said that he spoke to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear about safety in the state.

“We are prepared to work together, immediately upon request!” he said.

The president indicated during a press conference earlier on Wednesday that Beshear had already called up the National Guard.

“I understand he’s called up the National Guard, which is a good thing,” he said. “I think it’s a very positive thing. And it’ll all work out.”

The president backed the Kentucky Attorney General after he announced the verdict.

“Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is doing a fantastic job,” Trump said. “I think he’s a star.”