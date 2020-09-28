Joe Biden Campaign Announces Another Day off the Trail

At 9:52 a.m. on Monday, the Joe Biden campaign announced the candidate would not be making any public appearances for the day.

Biden campaign has called a lid at 9:52am. — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 28, 2020

“Biden campaign has called a lid at 9:52 a.m.,” Fox News producer Pat Ward wrote on Twitter.

On Saturday, the campaign called another lid, the 10th time in the next-to-last month before Election Day.

Tracking Biden Campaign Lid Calls for the month of September. (Date, time & what the pool reporters of the day wrote) Total so far → 10 lid calls

This week alone from 9/19-9/26 → 4 pic.twitter.com/R4zBcrd5dn — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) September 26, 2020

Biden’s frequency for being off the trail in the waning weeks of the campaign has seeped into the consciousness of the media and now it is becoming news.

Mona Salama noted Biden called four such “lids” last week alone. With the one called on Monday, whether will likely be another called on Tuesday as Biden prepares for the first presidential debate with Donald Trump.

Joe Biden called a lid on the day earlier this morning. No events, no questions. Less than 6 weeks before the election, the Democratic nominee is working at a 50% clip, calling a lid 7 of the past 14 days and 11 of the past 26 this month. Is this a preview of a Biden presidency? — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 26, 2020

“Less than 6 weeks before the election, the Democratic nominee is working at a 50% clip, calling a lid 7 of the past 14 days and 11 of the past 26 this month,” The Hill‘s Joe Concha wrote on Twitter.

During a rally in Pennsylvania last week, President Trump turned Biden’s lid frequency into an issue:

President @realDonaldTrump rips Joe Biden for calling a lid early this morning: "Lid means he's not going to be anywhere today. I'm working my ass off. I'm in Ohio, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin." pic.twitter.com/iDTuIOQRLN — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 23, 2020

“I’m working my ass off. I’m in Ohio, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin,” Trump told the crowd in Moon Township.

