A group of Republican senators is asking the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) to review the cost to Americans of a Democrat plan that provides United States jobs, stimulus checks, and taxpayer-funded health care to illegal aliens.

In May and this month, House Democrats passed two versions of the “HEROES Act,” (which offers amnesty to several million illegal aliens who can be deemed as working “critical infrastructure” jobs in the U.S. and thus cannot be deported.

The Democrats’ first version of the HEROES Act (H.R. 6800) offered a similar amnesty — giving businesses the ability to hire cheaper illegal aliens for scarce U.S. jobs even as tens of millions of Americans remain unemployed.

Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), and Mike Lee (R-UT) have sent a letter to the CBO asking for a review of the impact the HEROES Act’s amnesty and illegal immigration enticements would have on Americans in the workforce and on their pocketbooks.

“It’s time the American people have a fuller understanding of exactly how much Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s policies will cost them,” the Sesators write. “While we have estimates of how much H.R. 6800 may cost in total, we believe Congress must know the costs of the specific provisions providing benefits to illegal immigrants.”

The full letter can be read here:

Senator Letter to CBO by John Binder

RJ Hauman with the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), which fights for a reduction in foreign competition against American workers, applauded the senators’ efforts:

It’s encouraging to see a group of Republican Senators not only reinforce the fact that HEROES Act 2.0 is dead on arrival but shine a light on the Democratic Party’s radical immigration agenda — illegal aliens and shady employers first, hardworking American taxpayers last. We’re hopeful that if several of them are re-elected, they’ll go beyond this and fight for reforms that address the root causes of illegal immigration. And not only that, but work to ensure that our deeply flawed legal immigration system finally serves the best interests of American workers and the nation as a whole.

Mass immigration has direct impacts on the nation’s working and middle class, who are forced to compete for U.S. jobs with millions of newly arrived illegal and legal immigrants every year. Annually, the current immigration system gives green cards to about 1.2 million mostly low-skilled foreign nationals and work visas to another 1.4 million foreign nationals.

Though the big business lobby and corporate interests claim that the labor pool must be expanded to provide them with a never-ending flow of foreign workers, between 20 to 30 million Americans today remain unemployed, underemployed, or out of the labor force, though all want full-time jobs.

In a state like Florida, where immigrants make up about 25.4 percent of the labor force, American workers have their weekly wages reduced by perhaps 12.5 percent.

President Trump’s agenda, opposed by business and corporate interests, has sought to tighten the U.S. labor market through increased immigration enforcement and an overall reduction to immigration, which, in return, has delivered jobs and higher wages to working- and middle-class Americans.

In June, a Zogby Analytics poll for FAIR revealed huge popularity for reducing overall immigration among swing-state voters. Majorities between 56 to 64 percent in Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin said they support reducing immigration, specifically while tens of millions of Americans are jobless.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.