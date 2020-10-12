Trump: Biden and the ‘Democrat Socialists’ Will Take Your Guns

While speaking at his first post-COVID campaign rally, held in Sanford, Florida, President Trump warned that the Second Amendment will be gone if Democrat Joe Biden is elected to the White House.

Early in his speech, Trump said, “Biden and the Democrat socialists will kill your jobs, dismantle your police departments, dissolve your borders…[and] confiscate your guns. No more Second Amendment.”

Toward the conclusion of the rally, Trump pledged that he and his administration will defend gun rights during a second term. He said, “We will uphold the right to keep and bear arms, your Second Amendment.”

The crowd responded to Trump’s mention of the Second Amendment with chants of “USA, USA, USA.”

On August 24, 2020, Trump launched the Republican National Convention by warning that a Joe Biden/Kamala Harris administration would “obliterate the Second Amendment.”

C-Span reported Trump saying, “They will take your guns away, as sure as you are standing or sitting there.”

On August 11, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Biden and Harris are united in pursuit of a ban on commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles, which they refer to as “assault weapons.” They are also united in implementing a government-mandated buyback of certain firearms, opening gun makers to lawsuits, and securing universal background checks, which would criminalize private gun sales between lifelong friends and/or neighbors but would not stop street criminals from selling guns to other street criminals.

Biden and Harris also oppose teachers being armed for classroom defense.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.