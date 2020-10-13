Nolte: Fading Joe Biden’s Very Bad Day Starts with Telling 56% of Americans Not to Vote for Him

Fading Joe Biden had a terrible Monday, a truly terrible day that goes a long way towards explaining why the national media and his campaign are working so hard to keep him hidden.

When Biden was confronted with a poll that said 56 percent of registered voters believe they are better off than they were four years ago (when he was vice president), Biden said they shouldn’t vote for him.

During an interview Monday with Cincinnati’s WKRC Local 12, Kyle Inskeep asked:

I want to talk a little bit about the economy. Gallup reported last week, 56% of Americans said that they were better off today than they were four years ago, [which] would have been under the Obama-Biden administration. So why should people who feel that they are better off today, under the Trump administration, vote for you?

Biden’s hilariously grumpy and obtuse response was that 56 percent of voters should not vote for him.

“Well, if they think that, they probably shouldn’t,” Slow Joe said.

He added, “Well, their memory is not very good, quite frankly. ”

Yeah, it’s everyone else’s memory that’s fading.

Biden is deteriorating and fading before our eyes, and now, rather than make the case for why people should vote for him, he’s just telling 56 percent of voters to go ahead and vote for Trump. You see, making a case for people to vote for him would require effort and mental acuity. It’s much easier to tell people to go away.

Regardless, do the math: if 56 percent of registered voters vote for Trump, Biden will only receive 44 percent of the vote. Has anyone explained that to Joe between Matlock episodes?

That wasn’t the worst part of Biden’s very bad Monday.

On Monday, Biden forgot Mitt Romney’s name, the guy who challenged Biden and Barack Obama in 2012.

Watch this. Sad:

Racists and bigots always identify people by color or religion. Biden can’t remember Mitt Romney’s name, so to Joe he’s now just “the Mormon.” There goes that vote… pic.twitter.com/HyJjGuUB9Y — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 12, 2020

On Monday, Biden also forgot he was running for president:

Joe Biden: "I'm running as a proud Democrat for the Senate" pic.twitter.com/7LTFdJQMgF — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2020

“I’m running as a proud Democrat for the Senate!”

On Monday, Biden’s Twitter account also didn’t know which state he was in:

Biden's Twitter account is confused about where he is. 🙃 He was in Erie, Pennsylvania on the weekend. Today he has two stops in Ohio, one in Toledo and another in Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/UWxviWNJSQ — Naomi Lim (@naomitlim) October 12, 2020

On Monday, Biden also sent everyone to a website that exists only in the clown car of his foggy mind:

After saying he's running for Senate, a confused Joe Biden tells voters to go to https://t.co/TTd1C2F56c, which is not a real website. pic.twitter.com/wYnlQ3AE9E — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2020

“So vote! Vote! Visit IWill.com/Ohio.”

Yeah, uhm…

The good news for Joe is that no one shows up to his rallies to hear the gibberish his addled mind tells him to spew.

Trump, who is having the time of his life out on the campaign trail…

…mocked Biden’s very bad day.

“Sleepy Joe Biden had a particularly bad day today,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “He couldn’t remember the name of Mitt Romney, said again he was running for the U.S. Senate, and forgot what State he was in. If I did any of this, it would be disqualifying. With him, he’s just Sleepy Joe!”

Sleepy Joe Biden had a particularly bad day today. He couldn’t remember the name of Mitt Romney, said again he was running for the U.S. Senate, and forgot what State he was in. If I did any of this, it would be disqualifying. With him, he’s just Sleepy Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Joe is fading away more and more every day…

