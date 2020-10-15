Joe Biden Open to Mandating Coronavirus Vaccine, Will Order Governors to Impose Mask Mandate

Joe Biden said that he was open to mandating a coronavirus vaccine during an ABC News town hall event in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was asked if he would take a coronavirus vaccine if the CDC approved one during the Trump administration.

He answered affirmatively, and moderator George Stephanopoulos followed up, asking, “Will you mandate its use?”

Biden on making the vaccine mandatory as president: "I would think that we should be talking about — depending on the continuation of the spread of the virus — we should be thinking about making it." pic.twitter.com/R6W6mnU4cG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 16, 2020

“Depending on how clear — there’s vaccines, they say, have a very positive impact and they gonna affect positively 85 percent of the American public. Or there’s others that say this vaccine is really the key. This is the golden key,” Biden said.

“It depends on the state of the nature of the vaccine when it comes out and how it’s being distributed,” he continued.

“But I think that we should be talking about, depending on the continuation of the spread of the virus, we should be thinking about making it mandatory,” Biden said.

He admitted it is not enforceable but hinted at banning Americans from certain activities unless they comply with the mandate.

Biden admitted that a mask mandate — which he has repeatedly called for — is not allowed, but he instead said he would “go to every governor and get them all in a room, all 50 of them as president and ask people to wear a mask.”

He said if they will not do it, then he will “go to every mayor, go to every councilman, go to every local official” and order them to “mandate the mask.”

