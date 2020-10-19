A senior intelligence official told Breitbart News on Monday there is no intelligence to support House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) assertion that recent reports about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings are part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Schiff said Friday on CNN, “We know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin.” When Wolf Blitzer pressed him to determine if he received a briefing on any such information, Schiff said, “We haven’t gotten much from the intelligence community very recently, which concerns me.”

The senior intelligence official said, “[Director of National Intelligence John] Ratcliffe is 100 percent correct. There is no intelligence at this time to support chairman Schiff’s statement that recent stories on the Bidens’ foreign business dealings are part of a smear campaign that comes from the Kremlin.”

He went on to say that “numerous foreign adversaries are seeking to influence American politics, policies, and media narratives. They don’t need any help from politicians who spread false information under the guise of intelligence.”

On Sunday, Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo asked Ratcliffe about Schiff’s assertions that the stories are Russian disinformation. He responded:

Let me be clear: The intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there’s no intelligence that supports that, and we have shared no intelligence with chairman Schiff or any member of Congress that Hunter Biden’s laptop is part of some Russian disinformation campaign. It’s simply not true, and this is exactly what I said I would stop when I became the director of National Intelligence — and that’s people using the intelligence community to leverage some political narrative, and in this case, apparently, chairman Schiff wants anything against his preferred political candidate to be deemed as “not real” and is using the intelligence community or attempting to use the intelligence community to say there’s nothing to see here.

Ratcliffe added, “Don’t drag the intelligence community into this. Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign, and I think it’s clear that the American people know that.”

