Melania Trump: Gay Conservatives Must Not Be ‘Bullied by Cancel Culture Mobs’

First Lady Melania Trump delivered a pro-free speech message to America’s gays and lesbians in an exclusive video provided to the group OUTspoken.

Mrs. Trump, in an orange suede duster coat by Prada, reaffirmed her and President Trump’s support for the equal treatment of gays and lesbians under the law, defending her husband’s record on the issue.

“Donald is a businessman who never worked in politics — the ultimate outsider — and that earned him many enemies in the political establishment,” Mrs. Trump said. “I was shocked to discover that some of these powerful people have tried to paint my husband as anti-gay, or against equality.”

“Nothing could be further from the truth. Donald loves helping people, and he loves seeing those around him, and his country, succeed,” Mrs. Trump continued.

First Lady Melania Trump supports freethinkers and trailblazers. She is an ally for equality. In this exclusive video, the First Lady gets unapologetically outspoken. pic.twitter.com/QfSR7Otq01 — OUTspoken (@getoutspoken20) October 29, 2020

Mrs. Trump noted in the message that her husband is the first president in American history to enter the White House supporting gay marriage. Likewise, Trump made history when he named openly-gay Richard Grenell ambassador to Germany.

“As leader of the Republican party and president of the United States, Donald has been clear that gays and lesbians will be treated as he has always treated them: Equally,” Mrs. Trump said. “Donald is the first president to enter the White House supporting gay marriage. Donald is also the first president to appoint an openly gay official to his cabinet.”

Mrs. Trump also turned her sights on the issue of free speech and the backlash gay conservatives often face when they have announced their support for Trump:

The story of America is one of trailblazers and fearless underdogs. Today we see free-thinkers and independent voices — like gay conservatives and Log Cabin Republicans — silenced, censored, and bullied by cancel culture mobs. This is not the America any of us want to live in. America was founded on God-given rights of freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and freedom of expression. We are a nation that celebrates and protects diversity and we condemn those who bully and intimidate people. We do not want to live in a place without freedom, where everyone is forced to think alike.

The right to openly disagree with political leaders and movements, Mrs. Trump said, is the “American way” that must be protected.

“I’m First Lady Melania Trump. I support the Log Cabin Republicans, and I am unapologetically outspoken,” Mrs. Trump said. “God bless you all. And God bless our beautiful nation.”

As first lady, Mrs. Trump has worn fashion by a number of openly gay designers, including the late Karl Lagerfeld and Michael Kors. Most notably, Mrs. Trump has been a loyal customer to Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, the Italian gay duo behind Dolce and Gabbana, for which she has worn a series of famously photographed garments.

