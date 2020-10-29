Report: Whistleblower to Meet with FBI Again over Biden Corruption Scandal

Democratic Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event in Cincinnati, Ohio, on October 12, 2020, where he will speak to the importance of Ohioans making their voices heard this election. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty …
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
Joshua Caplan

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents will again interview Tony Bobulinski regarding his involvement in Hunter Biden’s business dealings, Bobulinski told Sinclair Broadcast Group reporter James Rosen as part of a Thursday report.

A partial transcript is as follows:

JAMES ROSEN: A Justice Department official confirmed to Sinclair that back in 2019, the FBI opened up a criminal investigation into Hunter Biden and his associates that is focused on allegations of money laundering, and remains open and active today. Separately, Tony Bobulinski, the former business partner of Hunter Biden, who cites emails, documents, and other evidence to allege that former Vice President Biden was more deeply involved in his son’s business dealings in China than other man has acknowledged, told Sinclair he was interviewed by the FBI in Washington on October 23rd with counsel present for about five hours, with up to six agents in the room at one time. He said the agents carefully examined the digital evidence captured on the three cell phones Bobulinski made available and told him he will be brought back for additional questioning.

 

 

