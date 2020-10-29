Trump Tampa Rally Attendees Chant ‘Where Is Hunter’

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump traveled to their home state of Florida on Thursday to participate in a presidential campaign rally, where attendees broke out into a chant of “Where is Hunter [Biden]?”

The chant among the Tampa rally attendees broke out shortly after the president took the stage.

Throughout the rally, Trump touted the weekly jobless claims report that was released on Thursday, as well as the GDP increase.

“We are doing great,” Trump told the crowd of supporters. “Did you see the number today? Thirty-three point one GDP. The biggest in the history of our country, by almost triple, right?”

Attendees at the Tampa rally reportedly started lining up at 1 a.m., more than twelve hours before Trump was scheduled to take the stage. Aerial footage of the venue showed a large line of Trump supporters awaiting the president’s arrival.

