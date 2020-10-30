HuffPost: Not One Democratic Presidential Campaign Ad Has Mentioned Impeachment

Democrats have smashed spending records in the 2020 election, but not one Democratic presidential campaign ad has mentioned the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The New York Times this week reported that the 2020 election is — by far — the most expensive campaign in U.S. history, with total spending on the presidential and congressional races expected to top $14 billion. Of that, $6.6 billion is from the presidential contest alone. Democrats are outspending Republicans, and while the final numbers will not be known for a while, Democratic nominee Joe Biden had spent nearly $600 million on TV ads as of last week — the highest amount ever spent on a presidential campaign, according to Axios.

Yet in all of those advertisements, not one has mentioned Democrats’ impeachment of Trump, according to HuffPost:

On Dec. 19, the House impeached Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. It was just the third time in U.S. history that the chamber had impeached a president.

Yet if you had forgotten this happened, it would be understandable. It basically hasn’t come up at all during the presidential election.