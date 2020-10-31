Donald Trump: Supreme Court Election Rulings ‘Terrible for Our Country’

President Donald Trump during a campaign rally Saturday in Pennsylvania criticized the Supreme Court’s recent rulings on elections, which allow some battleground states to receive and count ballots beyond Election Day.

“This is a terrible thing that they’ve done to our country, and this is the United States Supreme Court that I’m talking about,” Trump said. “That is a terrible, political, horrible decision that they made.”

Trump was likely referring to the Supreme Court decision allowing North Carolina to count mail-in ballots until November 12, as long as they were sent by Election Day.

The president said that decision meant that the entire world would be waiting days and weeks to find out the results of the election. He also suggested that the decision left open the opportunity for voter fraud.

“Very bad things can happen with ballots,” Trump said, predicting that Democrats would find “new” ballots to submit.

In Pennsylvania, the Supreme Court declined to take up a state ruling allowing officials to accept ballots received three days past the election, even if there was no evidence that it was sent by Election Day. That case could still be revisited by the court after the election, with newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Trump said the Supreme Court decisions would only draw out the election and create civil unrest.

“We’re going to be waiting. November 3 is going to come and go, and you’re going to have bedlam in our country,” he said.

Despite appointing three Supreme Court justices, Trump was not pleased with the rulings.

“This is a horrible thing that the United States Supreme Court has done to our country,” he said. “And I say it loud, and I say it proud.”