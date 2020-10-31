Poll: Donald Trump, Joe Biden Statistically Tied in Nevada

The race appears to be tightening in Nevada in the final days of the election according to a Trafalgar Group survey released Thursday evening.

Former Trump challenger Hillary Clinton won Nevada four years ago by just over 27,200 votes, and recent polling of the state indicates that Trump could be in for yet another tight race in the Silver State.

The Trafalgar Group survey, taken October 28-29 among 1,024 likely voters, shows Biden with a 2.3 percent lead, garnering 49.4 percent to the president’s 47.1 percent. Biden’s lead is within the +/- 2.98 percent margin of error, pointing to another tight race in the battleground state:

Similarly, a SurveyMonkey/tableau/Axios survey highlighted this week showed another dead heat in Nevada, with Biden leading by a single percentage point:

President Trump hit the campaign trail in Nevada last weekend, speaking to an invigorated crowd in Carson City.

“16 days. And you know what, 16 days from now, we’re going to win the state of Nevada. We’re going to win four more years in the White House and we’re going to keep it going,” Trump said at the time, promising voters that life will return to normal under his leadership.

“Normal life, that’s all we want. We want normal life. We want normal. We want to be where we were seven months ago, right? We’ll fully resume the Nevada tourism and hospitality industry, which is fantastic,” Trump said, promising that “we’ll come roaring back.”

“And it will. And next year will be the greatest economic year in the history of our country for everybody,” he added, later warning that Biden would “terminate our recovery, delay the vaccine, and annihilate Nevada’s economy with a draconian, unscientific lockdown.”