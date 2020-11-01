Eric Trump: ‘We’re Going to Win Michigan’ on Tuesday

Eric Trump predicted on The Kyle Olson Show this week President Trump will win the critical state of Michigan on Tuesday.

“We’re going to win Michigan,” Trump said. “We can win Michigan. We did it last time. People have to get out (and vote).”

Trump urged citizens to “Vote for the United States of America. Vote for our flag. I promise you my father will never let you down. Our family will never let you down.”

He said he hoped voters would see the president’s work ethic versus Joe Biden’s.

“My father didn’t need this job but he fights every single day because he loves this country and he’ll never stop doing exactly that,” Trump said.

He told The Kyle Olson Show that they are all working hard for the votes.

“We have a great work ethic as a family, something our father instilled in us at a young age. We’re campaigning incredibly hard,” Trump said, admitting he has lost track of how many times he has been to Michigan.

“It’s an amazing state with unbelievable enthusiasm. There’s so much love in the state and I think it’s going well. People have to go out and vote, but I think we’re going to have a beautiful day on Tuesday,” he said.

.@TedNugent says Michigan’s “licensed hunting families” constitute a “conservative army” marching to the polls. https://t.co/KrWqbz1k5C — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 19, 2020

Polls are open in Michigan from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer warned earlier this week that it could take “a few days” to count the votes. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said counting could go as late as Friday, something that is unheard of in a presidential election in the state.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.