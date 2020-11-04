Pelosi Blow: Number of Pro-Life Women in House Doubles

The number of pro-life women in the U.S. House will double as a result of the 2020 elections.

National pro-life groups are celebrating the victories: 11 pro-life incumbent women have won reelection and 13 new pro-life women were elected to the House, with eight races still to be called.

“The surge of victorious pro-life women candidates in the U.S. House is a stunning blow to Nancy Pelosi and her pro-abortion agenda,” said Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) President Marjorie Dannenfelser.

Additionally, six pro-life women will serve in the U.S. Senate next Congress — seven if Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) wins the runoff election.

SBA List said the 2020 election brought a “record number of pro-life women” into the next Congress.

“We are also very encouraged by the hard-fought re-election of Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and the re-election of Sen. Cindy-Hyde Smith (R-MS), while welcoming Senator-elect Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) to the ranks of pro-life women in the Senate,” Dannenfelser added. “We are ‘all in’ for Senator Kelly Loeffler’s runoff race in January and confident she will prevail.”

The pro-life leader, who co-chaired Pro-Life Voices for Trump, along with Christina Bennett, said the election results are “a resounding victory for pro-life women everywhere and an enormous advancement of Susan B. Anthony List’s mission.”

“We expect when all votes are counted and the races are called, we will have a record number of pro-life women serving in the next Congress,” Dannenfelser said. “These gains are a repudiation of abortion extremism and further evidence that life is a winning issue in politics.”

Students for Life of America and its partner group SFLAction campaigned as well to elect pro-life lawmakers.

Kristan Hawkins, the organizations’ president, said her group of millennials — the “Pro-Life Generation” — “knocked on doors nationwide so that pro-life legislators could get to work defending women and their children, born and preborn.”

“And it’s especially exciting to see pro-life women joining the ranks in the U.S. Congress,” Hawkins added. “Pro-life women know that we don’t have to sacrifice our families or our careers to make a difference for life. There are stories of great victory in this cycle, if you take the time to look. This is only the beginning.”

Meanwhile, abortion industry giant Planned Parenthood tweeted Wednesday that it was looking to see Democrat nominee Joe Biden achieve the 270 electoral votes necessary to win the White House:

As results come in and we count every vote, we're seeing just how many Americans voted for change. We have the momentum and Joe Biden's path to 270 electoral votes is becoming more clear. https://t.co/hUptCymkDB — Planned Parenthood Action – Text VOTE to 22422 (@PPact) November 4, 2020

Catherine Glenn Foster, president of Americans United for Life, especially made note of the victory of incumbent Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), and her accomplishments in the U.S. Senate:

Sen. Joni Ernst is a champion for Life, and the voters of the great state of Iowa have rewarded her for her bravery. Sen. Ernst has led the fight in Congress to redirect taxpayer funding away from abortion businesses like Planned Parenthood and toward community-centered women’s health clinics that provide holistic healthcare, not the violence and neglect of abortion. We look forward to working with Sen. Ernst as she continues to lead her colleagues and the nation in support of life.

A full breakdown of pro-life women victories and races that remain to be called follows:

U.S. Senate:

Rep. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) won election

Sens. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) won reelection

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) advances to a runoff to take place January 5, 2021

U.S. House:

Maria Salazar (FL-27) – flipped Democrat-held seat

Yvette Herrell (NM-02) – flipped Democrat-held seat

Michelle Fischbach (MN-07) – flipped Democrat-held seat

Nancy Mace (SC-01) – flipped Democrat-held seat

Stephanie Bice (OK-05) – flipped Democrat-held seat

Ashley Hinson (IA-01) – flipped Democrat-held seat

Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) – flipped Democrat-held

Lauren Boebert (CO-03)

Lisa McClain (MI-10)

Kat Cammack (FL-03)

Diana Harshbarger (TN-01)

Mary Miller (IL-15)

Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14)

House races featuring pro-life women yet to be called:

Claudia Tenney (NY-22)

Victoria Spartz (IN-05)

Beth Van Duyne (TX-24)

Esther Joy King (IL-17)

Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02)

Young Kim (CA-39)

Michelle Steel (CA-48)

Tiffany Shedd (AZ-01)