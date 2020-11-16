The North Thurston Public School district in Washington released a statement in its “equity report” in which officials apologized for ejecting Asian students from their “students of color” category because they were performing satisfactorily.

“[I]n one of our online documents from 2019, titled ‘Monitoring Student Growth,’ we evaluated the achievement data by ‘Students of Color’ and ‘Students of Poverty,’” the district stated. “In the document we grouped White and Asian students together.”

Former educator-turned construction worker Steven Welliever tweeted the school district had “officially kicked out” Asian students from the “students of color” classification:

Asian kids officially kicked out of "students of color" category by a WA school district.https://t.co/HNYsNYBBgp pic.twitter.com/UW2tD4Ys8v — Steven Welliever (@StevenWelliever) November 15, 2020

After an apparently significant response from the district’s Asian-American community to being removed from the “students of color” category, district officials apologized “for the negative impact we have caused and removed the monitoring report from our website.”

The school district continued to attempt to justify its actions:

We feel it is important to continue the practice of disaggregating data, so we make equity-based decisions. When we reviewed our disaggregated data it showed that our district is systemically meeting the instructional needs of both our Asian and White students and not meeting the instructional needs for our Black, Indigenous, Multi-racial, Pacific Islander and Latinx students. The intent was never to ignore Asian students as “students of color” or ignore any systemic disadvantages they too have faced.

“We continue to learn and grow in our work with equity as a public-school system and we will ensure that we learn from this and do better in the future,” the school district said.

North Thurston School District,

24 hrs after I post a graph from their equity report: "Concerning Previous Student Growth Report"… If you think this district will learn any lessons about the destructive idiocracy of Critical Race Theory… No hope. https://t.co/HNYsNYBBgp — Steven Welliever (@StevenWelliever) November 17, 2020

The original “Monitoring Student Growth” document displays graphs to demonstrate student performance as well as “opportunity gaps by race as well as income.” The document stated:

Students of Color compares outcomes for Asian and White students [to those] who identify as Black, Latinx, Native American, Pacific Islander, and Multi-racial students, all of whom have experienced persistent opportunity gaps in our society. Students of Poverty is a visualization of opportunity gaps for students experiencing poverty, as measured by qualification for free or reduced price meals.

Other Twitter users responded:

Asians are too inconvenient to their narrative. — ALeaf (@yangleicq) November 15, 2020

Lol they're a bunch of cowards who got caught. — Thomas L (@ThomasThe18) November 16, 2020