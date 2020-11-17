Josh Hawley: Time to ‘Take Action’ Against Big Tech ‘Robber Barons’

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) charged during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday that “it is time” that America take action against the big tech “robber barons.”

“It’s always amazing to me, Mr. Chairman, how many people before this committee suddenly develop amnesia. Maybe it is something about the air in the room,” Hawley said as Zuckerberg said he does not remember the details about Facebook’s ability to track users across the Internet.

Hawley asked Zuckerberg several questions about Facebook, Google, and Twitter’s ability to coordinate regarding their content moderation policies. The Missouri conservative also asked about a Facebook program that would allow the social media giant to track its users across the Internet.

Hawley torched Zuckerberg for refusing to answer his and other Republicans’ questions.

Hawley also charged that Zuckerberg and other big tech CEOs refuse to answer questions and be truthful regarding their content moderation and other policies, demonstrating the government’s need to take “action” against big tech.

Hawley said:

What we have here is clear evidence of coordination between Twitter, Google, and Facebook. Mr. Zuckerberg knows that he has the tools, but yet he doesn’t remember or won’t commit to letting us see it. We have evidence that Facebook is tracking its own users all across the web. Mr. Zuckerberg won’t answer questions about it, can’t remember the name, isn’t sure if the tool is deployed in this way, won’t commit to giving us basic information. I submit to you that this is totally unacceptable and totally predictable because it is exactly what these tech companies have done to the American people and Congress for years now, which it is time we take action against these modern-day robber barons.

Hawley wrote, “Under oath, Zuckerberg admits Facebook DOES have ‘tools’ to track its users across the internet, across platforms, across accounts – all without user knowledge.”

“I ask how many times this tool has been used domestically against American,” Hawley wrote. “Zuck won’t say.”

