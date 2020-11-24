Mike Bloomberg Gun Control Group Descends on Georgia to Back Democrat Ossoff

Democrat Senate candidate Jon Ossoff (GA) is endorsed by the Mike Bloomberg-founded gun control group, Everytown for Gun Safety.

Everytown originally announced its endorsement of Ossoff on September 15, 2020, then re-announced it following the development of a January 5, 2021, runoff between Ossoff and pro-Second Amendment Senator David Perdue (R-GA).

On November 8, 2020, Everytown posted their announcement of support for Ossoff in the runoff, making clear their backing includes the support of Bloomberg gun control subsidiary, Moms Demand Action for Gun Safety.

Everytown’s John Feinblatt said, “David Perdue…[has] declared fealty to the gun lobby and opposed bipartisan gun safety measures like background checks on all gun sales. Everytown’s grassroots army is ready to do the work to send David Perdue…packing.”

Moms Demand’s Shannon Watts said, “We’re ready to send…David Perdue packing because instead of working for Georgians, [he’s] prioritized special interests like the gun lobby, pandered to extremists in their party, and catered to the views of right-wing conspiracy theorists.”

Democrat Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff is campaigning on an outright ban on the sale of semiautomatic rifles and a licensing requirement for all semiautomatic firearms already in private hands, whether those firearms are rifles or handguns. https://t.co/ItanczdtMu — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 11, 2020

Watts’ criticism of Sen. Perdue’s pro-Second Amendment stance is meant to keep attention way from the whole truth regarding Ossoff’s radical gun control agenda. For example, on November 10, 2020, Breitbart News reported Ossoff wants to ban on all semiautomatic rifles and magazines which the left categorizes a “high capacity.”

Also, Ossoff wants to institute red flag laws, universal background checks for gun purchases, and place more restrictions on gun shows.

Moreover, on November 11, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Ossoff wants licenses for all semiautomatic rifles and handguns.

Pro-Second Amendment Sen. David Perdue is fighting to save Georgians from the Everytown/Ossoff gun control agenda.

