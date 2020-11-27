Donald Trump: ‘Facts Are on Our Side’ in Election Fight, but ‘Time Isn’t’

President Donald Trump admitted to reporters Thursday that though facts are on his side in the legal fight over the results of the election, time is not.

“As to whether or not I can get this apparatus moving this quickly–because time isn’t on our side…,” Trump said. “Everything else is on our side. Facts are on our side.”

The president spoke to reporters Thursday evening after speaking to members of the armed forces for Thanksgiving Day.

A reporter asked Trump if he would concede the presidential election if the electoral college voted for former Vice President Joe Biden on December 14.

“It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know there was massive fraud,” he said.

Trump questioned the voting process and the vote-counting machines as well as the mail-in ballot process, which, he said, was open to fraud.

“This should never take place in this country. We’re like a third world country,” he said. “We have machines that nobody knows what the hell they’re looking at.”

Trump also questioned how Biden could beat Obama’s vote numbers in swing states but remain far below Obama’s records in other areas of the country.

“This is not a candidate that could get 80 million votes. This is just not a candidate,” he said. “This is not a candidate that beat Barack Hussein Obama with the black voter, okay?”

Trump said that conceding was a “possibility” and snapped at a reporter for pressing him on the issue.

“You’re just a lightweight. Don’t talk to me that way. I’m the President of the United States,” Trump replied. “Don’t ever talk to the president that way.”

When asked if he would refuse to leave the White House if the electoral college favored Biden, Trump replied, “Certainly, I will, and you know that. But I think that there will be a lot of things happening between now and the 20th of January, a lot of things.”

Trump refused to say if he would attend the inauguration if Biden was certified as the winner.

“I don’t want to say that yet,” he said. “I mean, I know the answer. I’ll be honest. I know the answer, but I just don’t want to say it yet.”