Democrats attacked Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) as “racist” for criticizing China in a tweet — a sentiment that echoed attacks by Chinese Communist state-run media representatives.

Blackburn tweeted Thursday, “China has a 5,000 year history of cheating and stealing. Some things will never change…”

China has a 5,000 year history of cheating and stealing. Some things will never change… — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 3, 2020

Chen Weihua, an editor and columnist at Chinese Communist Party-run media outlet China Daily, then tweeted to her, “B*tch.” He then tweeted, “This is the most racist and ignorant US Senator I have seen. A lifetime b*tch.”

Bitch — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) December 3, 2020

Later on Thursday, Wang Hao, the deputy editor-in-chief of China Daily, China’s English-language newspaper, also called Blackburn racist. He tweeted, “#CapitolHill gathers a bunch of most arrogant and ignorant US politicians like @MarshaBlackburn, who just reached the bottom of the racisits’ trash can.”

#CapitolHill gathers a bunch of most arrogant and ignorant US politicians like @MarshaBlackburn, who just reached the bottom of the racisits' trash can. — Wang Hao (@hongfenghuang) December 4, 2020

While conservatives responded to Chen by tweeting flags of Taiwan — which the CCP insists is part of China instead of a separate democratic country, Democrats criticized Blackburn as racist.

Peter Beinart, a contributing opinion writer at the New York Times and CNN contributor tweeted that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) should censure Blackburn for her tweet.

.@SenSchumer should introduce a formal resolution of censure tomorrow https://t.co/rza9UTa2ec — Peter Beinart (@PeterBeinart) December 4, 2020

Writer and director, Ted Geoghegan, tweeted, “Damn. You’re an elected official?” while tweeting a GIF of Bruce Lee, who was born in the United States as an American.

Sameera Khan, a former Russia Today correspondent, tweeted, “Disgusting Sinophobia on full display…”

Disgusting Sinophobia on full display… — sameera khan (@SameeraKhan) December 3, 2020

A professor at Georgetown, Don Moynihan, tweeted, “This is just racist bigoted xenophobia. There is no other way to describe characterizing an entire country, which represents about one-fifth of the worlds population, as having such negative qualities for thousands of years.”

He later added, “It is shocking how numb we have become to this sort of hate.”

This is just racist bigoted xenophobia. There is no other way to describe characterizing an entire country, which represents about one-fifth of the worlds population, as having such negative qualities for thousands of years. https://t.co/ApDeXW8EJs — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) December 3, 2020

A scientist named Jess Phoenix tweeted, “Too bad you can’t get attention any way aside from being racist. Your policies really are terrible.”

Too bad you can't get attention any way aside from being racist. Your policies really are terrible. — Jess Phoenix 🌋 (@jessphoenix2018) December 3, 2020

Some even attacked America. A Slate national correspondent tweeted, “History? Really?” with a link to a web page on Jim Crow laws in Tennessee.

Democrats ignored Chen’s attack against Blackburn, despite its sexist nature.

Blackburn responded in a tweet that pointed to the CCP’s human rights abuses and the sexism in his attack.

“Chen, you’re a puppet in Xi Jinping’s delusional China dream for global domination. From Tiananmen Square to Uyghur genocide, Communist China is an expert at slaughtering populations. America will not bow down to sexist communist thugs,” she tweeted.

Chen, you’re a puppet in Xi Jinping’s delusional China dream for global domination. From Tiananmen Square to Uyghur genocide, Communist China is an expert at slaughtering populations. America will not bow down to sexist communist thugs. https://t.co/PrRyTlpnFc — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 3, 2020

