The United States Census Bureau has stopped tallying the number of illegal aliens living in the U.S., an order initially requested by President Trump, according to a report.

As part of an executive order issued by Trump, the president had ordered the Census Bureau to tally the number of illegal aliens in each state. The total would allow congressional apportionment, where the number of U.S. House seats are allocated, to be based on the citizen and legal immigrant population to prevent states like California, with large illegal populations, from inflating their congressional power.

The Census Bureau, according to NPR, has stopped all efforts in tallying the total number of illegal aliens living in the U.S., as President-Elect Joe Biden is soon to be inaugurated:

The U.S. Census Bureau has halted all work on President Trump’s directive to produce a state-by-state count of unauthorized immigrants that would have been used to alter a key set of census numbers, NPR has learned. [Emphasis added] Senior career officials at the bureau instructed the internal team assigned to carry out Trump’s presidential memo to stand down and cease their work immediately on Tuesday night, according to a bureau employee who spoke to NPR on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation in the workplace for speaking out. [Emphasis added]

Last month, the Supreme Court threw out a legal challenge by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the state of New York to Trump’s order in a 6-3 decision. The unsigned majority opinion said the challenge was “premature” because the impact of the order is not known.

On Wednesday, the ACLU praised the Census Bureau’s stopping their count of the illegal alien population.

“President Trump tried and failed throughout his entire presidency to weaponize the census for his attacks on immigrant communities,” ACLU attorneys wrote in a statement.

“It appears he has failed yet again. We now call upon President-elect Biden to formally rescind this unconstitutional policy after inauguration,” they continued. “Doing so would send the message that under our Constitution, everyone in this country counts.”

Now that the Census Bureau has stopped counting the illegal alien population, it is unlikely for the order to be carried out. Biden has suggested that he will not pursue the effort, claiming previously that the U.S. Constitution “clearly requires” illegal aliens to be counted in congressional apportionment.

States such as Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia are projected to lose congressional seats if the illegal alien population is included in congressional apportioning.

Today, there are an estimated 11 million to 22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. The Census estimates that based on current legal and illegal immigration levels, by 2060 about one-in-six residents will have been born outside the country.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.