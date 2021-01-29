Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido (R) told Breitbart News on Thursday he believed a committee should investigate Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) for coronavirus-related nursing home deaths, a change to his campaign promise.

In June, Lucido, then a state senator, blasted Whitmer’s policy of sending virus patients to nursing homes to recuperate. The practice is blamed for the virus spreading among residents who are in the highest risk category due to age or other ailments.

“What our governor has done is literally cold-blooded killed the most injured parties that are out there. The ones that have compromised immune systems — cold-blooded,” he told the No Bullshit News Hour.

Lucido said, “Science and data do not support infecting healthy people who have to be protected at all costs,” referring to elderly patients in the nursing homes.

He alleged “only she has the blood on her hands with the death of those individuals.”

He went on, “Is this an intentional act that has been going on and perpetrated for negligence of death, meaning, governor, you are the only one to stop your own order. The legislature — you took away our control and said you have full power.”

“You’re damn right I’d be looking at this real carefully and saying, ‘What medical data and expert did you rely on?’”

Interviewer Charlie LeDuff asked Lucido if he would charge the sitting governor.

Lucido responded:

If we have the information that supports a conviction, which means I can look down at the data, which is not there, the science, which is not there, and have doctors come to testify to support that the medical decisions that were made here were made unilaterally by one person only — Gretchen Whitmer — you’re damn right she’s going to get charged because she deserves to own up to those deaths in those nursing homes.

Breitbart News has been attempting for weeks to reach Lucido to determine whether he would follow through after he won his election in November.

He responded Thursday:

With 83 county prosecutors in the state of Michigan, I plan to ask its representative body, PACC-PAAM to assemble a Blue Ribbon Panel of Prosecuting Attorneys to review COVID-19 [coronavirus] cause of deaths of otherwise healthy persons confined to Nursing Homes and then exposed to COVID-19 active residents ordered transferred to their facilities under Executive Orders that appear to have been concluded by our State Supreme Court to have been unconstitutional acts, which were arguably not shielded by sovereign immunity or executive privilege. The public deserves nothing less.

In the interview, Lucido told LeDuff he would have the power as prosecuting attorney to get justice for the nursing home victims and their families.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays — download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.