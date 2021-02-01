The Lincoln Project, a left-wing super PAC, spent its entire political advertising budget assisting Democrats, despite its founders and directors marketing themselves as conservative Republicans.

Of the $87.4 million raised by the Lincoln Project, nearly $50 million was used for “independent expenditures,” defined by OpenSecrets as “ads that expressly advocate the election or defeat of specific candidates and are aimed at the electorate as a whole.”

All of the Lincoln Project’s spending on political advertisements sought to assist Democrats and fall within two categories: “for Democrats” or “against Republicans.” It spent over $41 million in advertising against Republicans and over $5 million supporting Democrats.

The Lincoln Project spent $33.8 million in advertising directly against former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election cycle. An additional $2.3 million was spent in express support of President Joe Biden.

Other Republican targets of the leftist organization include Sens. Susan Collins (R-MA), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Josh Hawley, (R-MO), and Rand Paul (R-KY).

The Lincoln Project’s largest donation, valued at $1.9 million, came from Senate Majority PAC, a Democrat-run super PAC. Other prominent benefactors include Google ($132,360), Microsoft ($120,400) Comcast ($119,037), Bain Capital ($326,000), and the University of California ($296,445).

In a 2020 New York Times column, the Lincoln Project’s leftist founders and directors — George Conway, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver, and

