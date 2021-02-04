U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) received criticism from his constituents during a townhall meeting Wednesday, where he tried to explain his vote to impeach former President Trump.

Meijer began by explaining his thought process, arguing Trump sparked the “insurrection” and then was slow in diffusing it.

When it came time for questions, two constituents criticized him, while one — who admitted she did not vote for him — supported his decision.

LIVE: MI Congressman Peter Meijer (R) defends impeachment vote during constituent town hall… Posted by Breitbart on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Cindy Witke told Meijer she was “very disappointed.”

He responded that he was “heartsick” over the notion that a number of constituents would not like his actions.

Witke disputed Meijer’s notion that Trump’s speech on the Ellipse “incited” the rioters.

“I think what happened at the Capitol is horrible, but I don’t think you reacted in the right time,” she said, referring to the hurried process. “I went against people who told me not to vote for you because I believed in you and I’ve lost that belief.

Another constituent, Nancy Eardley, said she “could not have been more disappointed” in his decision.

“We thought that we lived with 10 years of (former) Rep. (Justin) Amash (I-MI) betraying us, and you did it in two weeks,” she told Meijer.

“I don’t know that there’s really much you can say that will ever change my mind and not work toward primarying you out after two years,” she said.

One woman admitted she did not vote for Meijer, but thanked him for his impeachment vote.

“I am super proud of you for following your conscience,” Kim Reeder said.

“I know that must have been a really hard decision. I know what you’re facing back here in GR. It’s quite a cesspool right now.”

Reeder told Meijer he is “doing a good job.”

WNEM reported Meijer has already attracted a 2022 primary challenger as a result of the vote: Former opponent Tom Norton.

