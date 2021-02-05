Within the space of 24-hours of Hunter Biden’s new memoir “Beautiful Things” being publicly announced as ready for the market place, the tome has zoomed to the top of Amazon’s listings reserved for “Chinese Biographies.”

As Breitbart News reported, the book is not even due for release until April 6, however such is the claimed level of interest in U.S. President Joe Biden’s son, it seems plenty of people are willing to pay for it and order in advance.

Sales will not be the only source of reward for Hunter if the book continues to sell well.

The Daily Mail reports he is likely to have received an advance of up to $2 million for writing the work and stands to make millions more if he allows his life story to be filmed.

Just how it ended up being listed by Amazon as a classifiation for “Chinese biographies” is yet to be revealed.

Even so, “Beautiful Things” was circulated for appraisal among several authors with advance praise from Stephen King, Dave Eggers and Anne Lamott. King writes:

“In his harrowing and compulsively readable memoir, Hunter Biden proves again that anybody — even the son of a United States President — can take a ride on the pink horse down nightmare alley.

“Biden remembers it all and tells it all with a bravery that is both heartbreaking and quite gorgeous. He starts with a question: Where’s Hunter? The answer is he’s in this book, the good, the bad, and the beautiful.”

In a snippet released by Gallery, Biden writes in his work of considered introspection, “I come from a family forged by tragedies and bound by a remarkable, unbreakable love.”

Hunter Biden, 51, is the oldest surviving child of the president, who lost his first wife and one-year-old daughter, Naomi, in a 1972 car accident, and son Beau Biden to brain cancer in 2015.

The title of Hunter’s book refers to an expression he and his brother apparently would use with each other after Beau’s diagnosis, meant to emphasize what was important in life.

AP reports “Beautiful Things” will center on the younger Biden’s well publicized struggles with substance abuse, according to Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

Acquired in the fall of 2019, “Beautiful Things” was kept under wraps even as Biden’s business dealings became public before, during and after the election and his finances a matter of investigation by the Justice Department.

Financial terms for “Beautiful Things,” which was written in collaboration with the author and journalist Drew Jubera, were not disclosed.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden support their son Hunter’s upcoming memoir and they “admire his strength” in openly discussing his struggles with addiction.

Reading a statement from the Bidens, Psaki said: “We admire our son Hunter’s strength and courage to talk openly about his addiction so that others might see themselves in his journey and find hope.”

Psaki added that the book will be personal and about Hunter’s “own personal journey.”