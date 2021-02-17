CNBC Reacts to Rush Limbaugh’s Death by Labeling Him ‘Incendiary’

Minutes after the death of Rush Limbaugh was announced, CNBC ran a headline referring to the talk show legend as “incendiary.”

The headline read, “Rush Limbaugh, the incendiary radio talk show host, dies at age 70.”

The text of the article described Limbaugh as “acerbic” and seemed to present him as an indirect supporter of the January 6, 2021, Capital riots.

Breitbart News reported that Limbaugh died Wednesday morning from complications tied to lung cancer.

Limbaugh, host of The Rush Limbaugh Show for 32 years, had been battling stage 4 lung cancer since January 2020. Just days after announcing his diagnosis, Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump during the State of the Union on February 4, 2020. “Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country,” Trump told the radio host during the address.

Former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer reacted to Limbaugh’s death by tweeting:

The conservative movement wouldn’t have grown the way it did without Rush. Off the radio he was kind and generous in ways that will likely never be fully recognized or appreciated. 70 is way to soon. Prayers to the Limbaugh family #rushlimbaugh — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 17, 2021

