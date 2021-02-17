Leftists, Establishment Media Bask in Passing of Rush Limbaugh: ‘Bigoted King of Talk Radio’

Conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh speaks during a secretive ceremony inducting him into the Hall of Famous Missourians on Monday, May 14, 2012, in the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/Julie Smith)
Julie Smith/AP Photo
Hannah Bleau

Establishment media outlets wasted no time in viciously attacking conservative talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh following the news of his passing, describing him as the “bigoted king of talk radio” and accusing him of generating controversy “for hateful commentary on gender and race.”

The conservative radio icon, 70, passed away Wednesday morning following a battle with advanced lung cancer.

“It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer,” his wife, Kathryn, announced at the start of his show on Wednesday.

The news immediately triggered malicious reactions from leftists and members of the establishment media. The HuffPost announced Limbaugh’s passing with the glaring headline, “Rush Limbaugh, Bigoted King Of Talk Radio, Dies At 70.” The article itself described Limbaugh as “a talk radio pioneer who saturated America’s airwaves with cruel bigotries, lies and conspiracy theories for over three decades”:

CNN also wasted no time in attacking Limbaugh, stating that “he often waded into conspiratorial waters and generated controversy for hateful commentary on gender and race” in its obituary:

CNBC followed suit, describing Limbaugh as both “incendiary” and “acerbic” and accusing him of bashing “prominent Black people,” specifically.

“Rush Limbaugh was the self-proclaimed ‘Doctor of Democracy; who led the conservative media revolution by bashing ‘feminazis,’ ‘environmentalist wackos,’ ‘commie libs’ and prominent Black people — especially former President Barack Obama,” CNBC wrote.

In describing Limbaugh’s approach, NBC claimed that his show “satiated the appetite for a predominantly white male audience” — an audience that “didn’t care for being talked down to by intellectuals”:

The hatred continued to pour in from other notable figures across social media, some of whom described Limbaugh as a “deeply destructive” voice and openly celebrated his death:

Former President Trump awarded Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his February 2020 State of the Union speech, thanking the conservative icon for his “decades of tireless devotion to our country.”

