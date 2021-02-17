Establishment media outlets wasted no time in viciously attacking conservative talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh following the news of his passing, describing him as the “bigoted king of talk radio” and accusing him of generating controversy “for hateful commentary on gender and race.”

The conservative radio icon, 70, passed away Wednesday morning following a battle with advanced lung cancer.

“It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer,” his wife, Kathryn, announced at the start of his show on Wednesday.

The news immediately triggered malicious reactions from leftists and members of the establishment media. The HuffPost announced Limbaugh’s passing with the glaring headline, “Rush Limbaugh, Bigoted King Of Talk Radio, Dies At 70.” The article itself described Limbaugh as “a talk radio pioneer who saturated America’s airwaves with cruel bigotries, lies and conspiracy theories for over three decades”:

BREAKING: Talk radio host Rush Limbaugh has died at age 70. His wife revealed his death at the beginning of his show on Wednesday. https://t.co/Hr8owBtu6K — HuffPost (@HuffPost) February 17, 2021

CNN also wasted no time in attacking Limbaugh, stating that “he often waded into conspiratorial waters and generated controversy for hateful commentary on gender and race” in its obituary:

Using his sizable platform, Limbaugh advanced conservative ideas, though he often waded into conspiratorial waters and generated controversy for hateful commentary on gender and race. https://t.co/JJGEMRkUCB — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 17, 2021

CNBC followed suit, describing Limbaugh as both “incendiary” and “acerbic” and accusing him of bashing “prominent Black people,” specifically.

“Rush Limbaugh was the self-proclaimed ‘Doctor of Democracy; who led the conservative media revolution by bashing ‘feminazis,’ ‘environmentalist wackos,’ ‘commie libs’ and prominent Black people — especially former President Barack Obama,” CNBC wrote.

In describing Limbaugh’s approach, NBC claimed that his show “satiated the appetite for a predominantly white male audience” — an audience that “didn’t care for being talked down to by intellectuals”:

The hatred continued to pour in from other notable figures across social media, some of whom described Limbaugh as a “deeply destructive” voice and openly celebrated his death:

There are many constructive voices in public life. Many benign ones. Many destructive ones. Rush Limbaugh was a deeply destructive one. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) February 17, 2021

I like to only speak good of the dead. Rush Limbaugh is dead. Good. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 17, 2021

My 4-year-old is how I found out Rush Limbaugh died. He retweeted the news into my timeline. Then I heard him let out a cheer downstairs while I was in my room huffing paint. Now we’re banging pots and pans on the front lawn. A great day!! — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) February 17, 2021

If you can’t think of anything good to say about Rush Limbaugh, that’s because there isn’t anything good to say about Rush Limbaugh. — Mitch Benn🇺 (@MitchBenn) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh passed? May his decisions in this life meet him on the other side. — big relly (@awkward_duck) February 17, 2021

If you think making fun of dead Rush Limbaugh is inappropriate, congrats on never having heard Rush Limbaugh. — Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh is dead. — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) February 17, 2021

If you don’t want me talking bad about a dead Rush Limbaugh maybe he should have done something good when he was alive. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 17, 2021

When thinking about Rush Limbaugh’s passing it’s important to remember Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day soy candles are 2 for $20 on Amazon. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh the rabid white supremacist has died. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh was a racist misogynist and he didn't deserve the Medal of Freedom. He helped to brainwash my relative and I will never forgive him. Now he's dead. — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh was a terrible person, and his legacy is fascism, hatred, and dysfunction. — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) February 17, 2021

Former President Trump awarded Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his February 2020 State of the Union speech, thanking the conservative icon for his “decades of tireless devotion to our country.”