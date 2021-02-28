Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks at CPAC

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at CPAC 2021 Sunday afternoon. His speech is scheduled to begin at 3:40 p.m. EST.

This is the first major public speech for Trump since he left the White House, where he is expected to preview his political future and the future for the Republican party.

Since becoming president in 2016, Trump’s speeches to the CPAC audience typically last over an hour.

Trump first addressed the group of conservatives in 2011.