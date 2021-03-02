Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) weighed in on the Democrats’ mounting calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign following a third woman stepping forward and accusing him of sexual harassment, explaining that while he personally disagrees with the “socialist Democrat standard” of the presumption of guilt, Cuomo, under the radical left’s standards, is already guilty.

“What’s good for the goose is good for the gander,” Brooks told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview on Tuesday, making it clear he does not agree with the left’s general approach. “Quite frankly, I don’t believe in this presumption of guilt that the socialist Democrats have hoisted on so many Republicans.”

Both men and women, the Alabama congressman said, have the ability to lie or tell the truth, and each case should be “evaluated based on the merits.” However, Democrats have created a new standard over the years to “embarrass Republicans,” he explained.

“Whereby if you are male, you are presumptively guilty of accusations without there being any kind of proof requirement. Well, that’s going to be the way the socialist Democrats want to deal with this issue — which by the way is not the way it’s dealt with in the court of law,” he said. “But if that’s the way the socialist Democrats want to deal with it, then Governor Cuomo is guilty because he’s been accused.”

“There should be no fair trial if you adopt the socialist Democrat standard,” Brooks said. “And as such, he should be in a position to resign or be impeached by the New York legislature.”

“Again, that’s the socialist Democrat standard, and if it’s good for the goose, it’s good for the gander,” he said, emphasizing, again, it is not the standard he believes should be in place for these sort of issues.

“I believe you ought to hear both parties and you ought to weigh and determine with your own judgment who’s telling the truth and who is not, but that’s not the way socialist Democrats want to do it,” he said. “If you’re male, there’s a presumption of guilt, so Governor Cuomo, get out and get gone.”

While many Democrats have expressed explicit support for an investigation into the claims, some are taking it further, demanding Cuomo’s resignation. On Monday, Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY) stated plainly “the time has come” and “the Governor must resign”:

The time has come. The Governor must resign. https://t.co/GjcvuNfpfQ — Kathleen Rice (@RepKathleenRice) March 2, 2021

Her call coincided with news of a third woman, Anna Ruch, coming forward, accusing the New York governor of placing his hands on her face and asking if he could kiss her.

“I was so confused and shocked and embarrassed,” she said. “I turned my head away and didn’t have words in that moment.”

“He said, ‘Can I kiss you?’” Ruch claimed. “I felt so uncomfortable and embarrassed when really he is the one who should have been embarrassed.”